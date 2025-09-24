International

Ho Chi Minh City leader attends “UK Summer Festival” event

SGGP

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha last night attended the “UK Summer Festival” event celebrating the birthday of King Charles III and welcoming the journey of the British Royal Navy ship HMS Richmond to the city.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized that more than half a century after the establishment of diplomatic relations and 15 years since the upgrade to a Strategic Partnership, the friendship and cooperation between the United Kingdom and Vietnam have been continuously strengthened.

The UK is currently the 11th largest foreign investor in Ho Chi Minh City.

2-6404-7864.jpeg
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the event celebrating the birthday of King Charles III. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuong Nam)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha expressed confidence that with the new opportunities arising from Ho Chi Minh City’s recent merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces, the United Kingdom would continue to choose the “new Ho Chi Minh City” as a destination to expand its presence, investment and cooperation.

Delivering his remarks at the ceremony, Mr. Matt Western, Member of the UK Parliament and the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy, noted with honor and pleasure his presence in Ho Chi Minh City for the visit of HMS Richmond.

For him, this was a special moment, not only for bilateral defense cooperation but also for the deepening and strengthening of the overall relationship between the UK and Vietnam.

Impressed by Vietnam’s dynamism and hospitality, Trade Envoy Matt Western highlighted Ho Chi Minh City as a striking symbol of the nation’s economic progress and global integration.

He underlined that defense cooperation between the two nations is steadily advancing through expanded exchanges, training and joint initiatives. Alongside this, bilateral trade and people-to-people relations continue to flourish.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong

