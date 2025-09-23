HCMC leader orders intensified social insurance enforcement

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc has directed a city-wide effort to strengthen the implementation of social and health insurance policies.

The directive, issued via an official dispatch, outlines specific responsibilities for various departments to increase insurance coverage and combat fraud.

Accordingly, the Department of Home Affairs has been tasked with proposing policies and mechanisms to support voluntary social insurance contributions to broaden coverage. It will also enhance state management of social and unemployment insurance, with a focus on inspecting and managing labor supply companies to ensure compliance with the present labor laws.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health will lead efforts to develop policies that support health insurance contributions, aiming for universal health insurance coverage. The department is also expected to find new ways to prevent abuse and fraud of the health insurance fund and to accelerate digital transformation in medical examinations and treatments, integrating data with social insurance agencies.

As per the HCMC leader's directive, the Department of Finance is responsible for working with the People's Committee to present a resolution to the HCMC People's Council. This resolution will include social and health insurance coverage as a key socioeconomic development goal for the city's annual and long-term plans.

Furthermore, the Department of Education and Training will partner with the social insurance agency to promote health insurance for students, with a goal of achieving 100 percent participation.

HCMC Social Insurance will lead a review and crackdown on businesses that fail to provide social, health, and unemployment insurance for their employees. The agency will also enhance inspections of employers and medical facilities to detect and address violations.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and political organizations are to increase public awareness, urging employers to fulfill their obligations and encouraging citizens to participate in voluntary social and household health insurance. They will also supervise policy implementation to protect the rights of their members.

The City Inspectorate will collaborate with HCMC Social Insurance to monitor and promptly inspect compliance with social and health insurance laws.

Ward, commune, and district governments are directed to step up efforts to disseminate the public about the importance of social and health insurance, fostering broad support for these policies and contributing to long-term social security.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan