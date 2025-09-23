Citywide activities launched to mark 80th anniversary of Southern Resistance Day

A solemn ceremony was held on September 23 at the Municipal Opera House to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Southern Resistance Day (September 23, 1945–2025).

An exhibition is held at Lam Son Park, HCMC to mark 80th anniversary of Southern Resistance Day. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee; officials from the Executive Board of the Party Committee; standing members of the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the city chapter’s Fatherland Front Committee; alongside representatives from municipal departments, agencies, mass organizations, armed forces, religious leaders, ethnic community representatives, war veterans, workers, and farmers.

In response to the citywide commemorative campaign, departments, agencies, and organizations across Ho Chi Minh City are conducting a variety of public awareness and promotional activities. These efforts aim to honor the proud revolutionary tradition of the southern Vietnamese people, with a focus on remembrance and education.

Cultural programs and artistic performances are being organized to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Southern Resistance Day, while local wards, communes, and districts are hosting ceremonies to pay tribute to war veterans and families of fallen heroes. These events are being carried out in a manner that is meaningful, respectful, and cost-effective.

From September 23 to October 5, exhibitions are held at Lam Son Park, located on Dong Khoi Street in Saigon Ward, and Tam Thang Square Park on Thuy Van Street, Vung Tau Ward, as part of the city’s official commemorative program organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Committee for the celebration of major holidays.

The exhibitions spotlight the historical milestones and indomitable spirit of the southern Vietnamese people in their struggle for national independence and liberation. They also highlight the region’s outstanding achievements in economics, culture, and social development throughout the years.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh