HCMC Party Chief visits religious institutions

Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang paid visits to religious institutions in the city on September 24.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) visits Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang (C). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation included leaders and officials from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, consisting of Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Chief of Office of the City Party Committee Pham Hong Son; Director of the Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyen Van Dong.

During the visit to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang extended his warm regards and best wishes for health to the elder monk.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and his delegation visit Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang. (Photo: SGGP)

He emphasized that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), both at the national and municipal levels, has always stood in close solidarity with the nation and the city throughout the process of development and nation-building.

He expressed his hope for continued support and companionship from the VBS, Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, and the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha in the city’s ongoing efforts toward growth and progress.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (5th, L) visits Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang (5th,R). (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation visited President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam cum Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Joseph Nguyen Nang.

During the visit, Mr. Tran Luu Quang extended his greetings and best wishes for health to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang.

He hoped that Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang, along with fellow bishops, priests, religious members, and the Catholic community in Ho Chi Minh City, would continue to accompany and contribute to the city’s development in the time ahead.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang expressed his gratitude to the city’s leadership and affirmed that the Catholic community would continue to make meaningful contributions to the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the nation as a whole.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visits Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (6th, L) visits Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong (5th, R). (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the delegation also visited Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong, President of the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South).

He expressed his pleasure upon hearing Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong shared plans for the construction of a new headquarters for the General Assembly of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South).

Mr. Tran Luu Quang said that the Ho Chi Minh City government would provide support to ensure the swift completion of the new headquarters’ construction.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also expressed his hope that Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong and other pastors would continue to guide their congregations in collectively caring for all social strata and contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh