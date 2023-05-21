2nd Military and Martial Arts Competition for police officers opens

The Ministry of Public Security this morning opened the second Military and Martial Arts Competition for police officers in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province.

800 athletes from 20 teams under the police forces of provinces and cities nationwide, departments and people’s public security schools in the Southern region joined the event.

The athletes compete in the categories of techniques, tactics, co-performance of Mai Hoa Quyen (Meihuaquan) martial art; contest of snipe shooting; shooting using AK submachine guns combined with pistols; obstacle course competition.

According to the organizing board, the military and martial arts competition would contribute to strengthening discipline and building strong, elite and modern police forces.

As of this morning, the athlete delegations enjoyed the performance of Lam Dong Provincial police forces on Qi Gong, tactics and techniques in combat.

The competition will be closed on May 23.

Some photos featuring the opening ceremony.