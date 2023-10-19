2nd HCMC typical agricultural, OCOP products fair opens

A wide range of typical agricultural products and items under the "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) program are in a display opened in HCMC’s Cu Chi District on October 18.

Related News HCMC honors excellent farmers, agricultural products in 2023

The second season of the typical agricultural and OCOP products fair and exhibition attracted 106 display booths of 83 manufacturers in HCMC and 17 provinces and cities across the country.

The fair also includes a seminar on solutions for strengthening digital transformation in trade promotion for agricultural products.

On this occasion, the organization board offered 50 presents to disadvantaged families of farmers who are members of the HCMC Farmers’ Association.

The 2nd HCMC typical agricultural and OCOP products fair and exhibition will run until October 23.