Ministries required to implement solutions for adequate pork supply

Ministries must take action to stabilize the pork market, ensuring adequate supply to meet demand as per Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

(Illustrative photo)

The Government Office yesterday announced Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha's directives on pork and pork prices.

In response to surging pork prices - reaching up to VND80,000 a kg in some provinces and cities, and Vietnam's doubled spending on frozen pork imports due to domestic shortages, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to work with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, industry associations, and enterprises. Their task is to assess the market situation and promptly implement solutions to ensure stable supply and demand. Key priorities include promoting livestock farming, herd restoration, and disease control.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the need to regulate intermediaries, strictly enforce price management directives, and report any matters beyond their jurisdiction to the appropriate authorities.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan