Consumers need protection mechanism when joining global e-commerce market

The increasing participation of consumers in international e-commerce markets underscores the need for enhanced consumer protection mechanisms.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew participates in the discussion

The National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in collaboration with the British Embassy in Vietnam, today held an online discussion on protecting consumer rights amid international e-commerce integration in Hanoi. Additionally, the parties signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on this issue.

E-commerce integration facilitates cross-border buying and selling for Vietnamese consumers, but it also presents challenges in safeguarding their rights. While the legal framework has improved, significant gaps remain, requiring further enhancements to ensure transparency and fairness in digital transactions.

According to Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Consumer Protection Association Vu Van Trung, e-commerce infractions are not unilateral. He pointed out that profit-driven businesses and individuals are responsible for the dissemination of poor-quality merchandise, products lacking provenance, and goods that infringe upon food safety and intellectual property standards.

Regrettably, a significant number of consumers lack the discernment to identify quality products, fail to thoroughly research information prior to purchases, and are swayed by deceptive marketing tactics and online promotions.

A representative of the Vietnam Association for Consumer Protection also shared that in many cases, when encountering problems, consumers do not know how to complain or do not have enough tools to claim their rights, making violations increasingly rampant. Transactions on digital platforms also make the dispute resolution process more complicated, especially with cross-border transactions.

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Quynh Anh of the National Competition Commission said that the Law on Consumer Protection has come into effect since July 1, 2024. In 2025, Vietnam Consumer Rights Day has the theme ‘Transparent information - responsible consumption’.

The new law strengthens consumer protection in online transactions by outlining specific obligations for all parties. E-commerce platforms must provide readily available complaint resolution channels, ensure transparent product and seller disclosures, and protect consumer personal data. A significant addition is the establishment of clear accountability standards for influencers involved in product advertising.

British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew revealed at the seminar that British consumers confidently spend approximately £90 billion each month, assured that their rights are well protected. The UK Consumer Protection Law since 2015 has had separate provisions for online transactions, helping to establish a comprehensive regulatory system.

According to Ambassador Iain Frew, not only are laws needed, but the legal system must also be constantly reviewed and updated to keep up with the changes in e-commerce.

Through the Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam, the UK will share its experience in product safety, complaint handling, product recalls and risk assessment in the consumer market.

Ambassador Iain Frew believes this will help foster a more transparent business environment, thereby boosting consumer and business confidence.

By Van Minh – Translated by Anh Quan