Both gold bars, gold rings approaching record high of VND103 million per tael

SGGPO

On April 1 morning, both gold ring and SJC-branded gold bar prices in the domestic market continued to rise sharply, setting new records and hitting all-time highs.

At around 9:30 a.m. on April 1, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company (PNJ) and Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) adjusted the price of SJC-branded gold bullion to increase by VND500,000 (US$19.5) for both buying and selling compared to previous day, now listing at VND100 million (US$3,890.4) per tael for buying and VND102.3 million (US$3,985.4) per tael for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company also raised the precious metal prices by VND800,000 (US$31.1) for both buying and selling, listing at VND100.3 million (US$3,910) per tael for buying and 102.76 million (US$4,003) per tael for selling.

Phu Quy Gold Investment Joint Stock Company increased the price by VND700,000 (US$27.3) for buying and VND500,000 (US$19.5) for selling, trading at VND99.9 million (US$3,894) per tael for buying and VND102.3 million (US$3,985.4) per tael for selling.

Mi Hong Gold Shop in Ho Chi Minh City also raised both buying and selling prices by VND500,000 (US$19.5), listing at VND99.8 million (US$3,884) per tael for buying and VND101.5 million (US$3,949) per tael for selling.

Thus, the SJC-branded gold bars officially set a new record high at VND102.6 million (US$3,999) per tael, surpassing the previous week's peak of VND101.8 million (US$3,960) per tael, hitting all-time highs.

pnj-3-8629-8724.jpg
Illustrative photo: SGGP

Regarding 9999 gold ring prices, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company raised both buying and selling prices by VND800,000 (US$31.1) compared to the previous day, listing at VND100.4 million(US$3,915) per tael for buying and VND102.7 million (US$3,920) per tael for selling.

Phu Quy Gold Investment Joint Stock Company increased both buying and selling prices by VND600,000 (US$23.4), trading at VND99.9 million (US$3,894) per tael for buying and VND102.3 million (US$3,983) per tael for selling.

At Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company, 9999 ring gold was quoted at VND99.7 million (US$3,880) per tael for buying and VND101.9 million (US$3,972) per tael for selling on April 1 morning, an increase of VND700,000 (US$27.3) per tael on the buying side and the selling side against the previous day.

At Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company, the company listed its ring gold prices at VND99.7 million (US$3,880) per tael for buying and VND102.1 million (US$3,973) per tael for selling, an increase of VND200,000 (US$7.9) per tael for buying and VND300,000 (US$11.7) per tael for selling.

Similar to the SJC-branded gold bullion, the price of 9999 gold rings also set a new record this morning, reaching a peak of VND102.7 million (US$3,997) per tael, compared to yesterday's high of VND101.9 million (US$3,966) per tael.

On the global market, the price for New York spot gold closed at US$3.123 per ounce on the night of March 31, up US$38.3 per ounce from the previous session.

The spot gold price on the Kitco exchange on the morning of April 1 (Vietnam time) rose to US$3,144.3 per ounce, up US$21 compared to the closing price in New York.

After conversion, this price is equivalent to VND97.4 million (US$3,796) per tael, which is about VND5.2 million (US$203) per tael lower than SJC gold bars and 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

