Domestic gold prices continue to rise on weekend, setting new records

At around 12:30 p.m. on March 29, the price of SJC-branded gold bars increased by VND200,000 (US$7.8) for buying and VND500,000 (US$19.5) for selling compared to the previous day.

Of which, the 9999 gold ring price returned to its previous record high, while SJC-branded gold bars officially set a new record.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company and Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) listed prices at VND98.4 million (US$3,848) per tael for buying and VND100.7 million (US$3,937) per tael for selling.

Meanwhile, Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company also raised the precious metal prices by VND200,000 (US$7.8) for buying and VND500,000 (US$19.5) for selling, listing at VND98.5 million (US$3,852) per tael for buying and 100.7 million (US$3,937) per tael for selling.

In the same way, Phu Quy Group increased the price by VND100,000 (US$39.1) for buying and VND500,000 (US$19.5) for selling, listing at VND98.7 million (US$3,860) per tael for buying and VND100.7 million (US$3,937) per tael for selling.

Mi Hong Gold Shop in Ho Chi Minh City raised buying and selling prices by VND600,000 (US$23.5) and VND400,000 (US$15.6), listing at VND98.6 million (US$3,856) per tael for buying and VND100 million (US$3,911) per tael for selling.

With the increasing trend, SJC-branded gold bars have officially set a new record high at VND100.7 million (US$3,937) per tael, surpassing the previous week's peak of VND100.5 million (US$3,930) per tael.

Regarding 9999 gold ring prices, on March 29, Phu Quy Group raised both buying and selling prices by VND200,000 (US$7.8), listing at VND98.7 million(US$3,860) per tael for buying and VND100.7 million (US$3,937) per tael for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Jewelry Company increased both buying and selling prices by VND300,000 (US$11.7), listing at VND98.9 million (US$3,867) per tael for buying and VND100.9 million (US$3,946) per tael for selling.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company also raised the buying price by VND100,000 (US$3.9) and the selling price by VND400,000 (US$15.6), listing at VND98.2 million (US$3,840) per tael for buying and VND100.4 million (US$3,926) per tael for selling.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company increased buying prices by VND200,000 (US$7.8) and selling prices by VND500,000 (US$19.6), listing at VND98.4 million (US$3,848) per tael for buying and VND100.7 million (US$3,937) per tael for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed the 9999 gold ring with the highest selling price at VND100.9 million (US$3,946) per tael which returned to its historical peak from last week.

On the global gold market, the price for New York spot gold closed on the weekend at US$3,084.7 per ounce, up US$28.1 per ounce from the previous session which was a record-high global gold price.

After conversion, this price is equivalent to VND95.7 million (US$3,742) per tael, which is around VND5 million (US$196) per tael lower than SJC-branded gold bars and around VND5.2 million (US$203) per tael lower than 9999 gold rings.

