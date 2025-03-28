Business

Financial resources mobilized for new era of national development

SGGPO

The Ministry of Finance organized the "Investment Funds and Foreign Investment in a new era of national development," conference with the participation of over 300 domestic and international delegates in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28.

1be3164e1674a62aff65-6631-4270.jpg
Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang said that although foreign direct investment (FDI) has been strongly attracted in recent times, there are still many obstacles related to land, taxes, customs, and foreign exchange procedures. In the context of the Vietnamese Government aiming to achieve a GDP growth of 8 percent or higher in 2025, mobilizing capital through investment funds and FDI has become a crucial driving force.

93f4552795e025be7cf1-2396-1752.jpg
Leaders of relevant agencies and organizations attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, experts agreed that Vietnam needs to simultaneously carry out institutional reforms, enhance management capacity, and develop a comprehensive financial ecosystem to achieve double-digit growth. Of which, investment funds and foreign direct investment (FDI) will be two key pillars, aimed at promoting green, sustainable, and deep economic development.

Deputy Head of the Foreign Investment Department, Do Van Su, stressed that Vietnam has shifted from passive investment attraction to a proactive approach to large corporations and deeply participated in the global supply chain. The country will focus on selecting and attracting high-quality FDI and prioritizing high technology and environmentally friendly industries.

458dea21ea1b5a45030a-6923-3871.jpg
The conference attracts more than 300 domestic and international delegates. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition to stabilizing the macroeconomy and improving the institutional framework, Vietnam is training 100,000 electronic engineers and 50,000 semiconductor engineers. The country encourages investment in renewable energy and direct electricity trading mechanisms.

Notably, tax incentives are being applied, including a preferential tax rate of 5 percent for 37 years, 6 years of tax exemption, and a tax reduction of 50 percent for 13 years for R&D centers with investments of more than VND3,000 billion (US$117.3 million) or projects with investments of over VND30,000 billion (US$1.17 billion) that have rapid disbursement and technology transfer, the Deputy Head of the Foreign Investment Department added.

By Hanh Nhung, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Mobilizing financial resources new era of national development Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang foreign direct investment (FDI) preferential tax rate

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn