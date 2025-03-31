Coffee exports near US$3 billion in Q1-2025

The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV), on March 31, reported continued volatility in the global raw material market over the past trading week (March 24-30).

The 2024-2025 coffee harvest brings high profits for Central Highlands farmers.

According to MXV, selling pressure dominated the industrial raw materials sector last week. By the close, Arabica coffee prices dropped 2.93 percent to $8,376 per ton, while Robusta declined 3.23 percent to $5,337 per ton.

Since reaching record highs in mid-March 2025, Arabica prices have fallen by over $1,000 per ton, while Robusta has lost about $450 per ton. In the domestic market, raw coffee bean prices in the Central Highlands last week ranged from VND132,300/kg to VND135,400/kg.

As of this morning, raw coffee bean prices in the Central Highlands have decreased by about VND2,000/kg compared to last week. Purchasing activities are facing difficulties as farmers in key coffee-growing areas are holding back supplies in anticipation of higher prices.

According to the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association, coffee exports in Q1-2025 are estimated at $2.8 billion. If current price trends persist, annual export revenue could reach a record $8 billion. The surge in export value is driven by a 73-percent price increase, from $3,228 per ton in Q1-2024 to $5,614 per ton in Q1-2025.

Farmers in Nam Giang Commune, Dak Doa District (Gia Lai Province) dry coffee after the 2024-2025 harvest.

The average export price of coffee in the first half of March 2025 reached $5,798 per ton, and the $6,000 per ton mark may soon be surpassed. In terms of export markets for the first two months of 2025, Germany remains the largest buyer, followed by Italy, Japan, the US, and Spain.

Economists note that while domestic coffee prices have not seen major fluctuations, global market trends and export conditions could influence prices in the coming months. Investors and farmers are advised to closely monitor market developments to make informed decisions.

Farmers in So Pai Commune, Kbang District (Gia Lai Province) harvest coffee for the 2024-2025 season.

In a related development, PETEC Coffee JSC (stock code: PCF) approved a proposal to temporarily suspend its agricultural trading operations during its General Shareholders' Meeting on March 27. The company cited high market volatility, with significant price fluctuations increasing business risks, as the reason for its decision.

According to meeting minutes and resolutions from PETEC Coffee’s 2025 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders unanimously authorized the Board of Directors to determine an appropriate time to resume agricultural trading when market conditions stabilize.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan