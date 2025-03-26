US$5.9-million Chan May Logistics Center starts construction

The construction of Chan May Logistics Center is a key project to enhance transportation and storage capacity, as well as promote trade in the Central region in particular and the country in general.

Delegates perform rituals at the groundbreaking ceremony for Chan May Logistics Center.

The People’s Committee of Hue City in collaboration with LEC Group Joint Stock Company held the groundbreaking ceremony for Chan May Logistics Center at Chan May Port in Loc Vinh Commune, Phu Loc District, Hue City on the afternoon of March 26.

Covering an area of 33.62 hectares, the project has a total investment capital of more than VND1.5 trillion (US$5.9 million).

This project will focus on building a modern warehouse system, a coordination center for goods, customs services and multimodal transportation.

Once completed, Chan May Logistics Center is expected to become a major logistics hub, enhancing trade connectivity in the Central region in particular and the country in general.

In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of LEC Group Tran Duc Tuan stated that Chan May Logistics Center will be operational six months after starting construction.

The logistics center will not only enhance the competitiveness of Hue City’s logistics sector but also create jobs for local workers, contributing to the socio-economic development of Hue City and the Central region.

It is poised to become a crucial link in both the national and international supply chain, serving as a driving force for the sustainable development of Chan May Economic Zone.

On this occasion, LEC Group Joint Stock Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on project investment cooperation with Chan May Port Joint Stock Company, Vsico Maritime Joint Stock Company along with other partners and businesses.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong