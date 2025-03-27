Coffee farmers delaying sales in expectation of further price increases

Coffee farmers are delaying sales in anticipation of further price increases, as the current peak in coffee prices has prompted speculative inventory management.

Coffee farmers harvest their product

Domestic coffee prices today increased by VND1,700 - VND2,000 a kg compared to the previous day. Specifically, a kilogram of coffee fetched VND135,500 in Dak Lak, Dak Nong, and Gia Lai provinces, a record high price to date. The price observed in Lam Dong Province was notably lower, recorded at VND134,500.

Domestic coffee prices have reached record highs, surpassing historical levels, industry experts reported.

The scarcity of supply in the global market, especially Robusta coffee, along with concerns about dry weather affecting coffee production in major producing countries such as Vietnam and Brazil are reportedly two main reasons for the high prices of the agricultural product.

This has pushed domestic coffee prices to an unprecedented high, benefiting farmers.

Despite favorable domestic coffee prices, purchasing agents in the Central Highlands region moaned ongoing supply constraints as local coffee farmers are maintaining holding strategies, delaying sales in expectation of further price escalations.

Farmer Nguyen Van Trang in Dak Roong Commune of Gia Lai Province’s Kbang District said that his family harvested about 10 tons of coffee beans grown on a total area of ​​3 hectares. After the 2025 Lunar New Year, he sold half at the price of VND120,000 a kg to cover the family’s expenses and pay off debts to fertilizer shops.

A leader of the Vietnam Coffee - Cocoa Association (VICOFA) stated that when coffee prices reached approximately VND130,000 a kg in early March, farmers in the coffee-growing regions of the Central Highlands and Southeast halted sales.

The surging demand compelled buyers to increase prices in order to procure goods. Given the farmers' control over the coffee market this season, industry experts anticipate coffee prices could climb as high as VND140,000 to 150,000 per kilogram, posing significant challenges for processing and exporting enterprises.

Major markets such as the US, Europe, and the Middle East continue to increase coffee imports, especially Robusta, to serve the food and beverage industry. The recent upward trend observed on both the London and New York commodity exchanges has exerted a positive influence on domestic coffee prices, providing medium- to long-term price support.

By Duc Trung - Translated By Anh Quan