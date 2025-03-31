Gold prices continuously set new record highs

Prices of 9999 gold rings and domestic gold bars reached new record highs, with 9999 gold rings hitting VND101.6 million per tael, on the morning of March 31.

By 11 a.m., SJC gold bars saw an increase of VND800,000 per tael for both buying and selling compared to last week, with Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company and Saigon Jewelry Company listing them at VND99.2 million per tael for buying and VND101.5 million per tael for selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau raised its buying price by VND700,000 and its selling price by VND800,000 to buy gold at VND99.2 million per tael and sell it at VND101.5 million per tael.

Phu Quy Group increased both buying and selling prices by VND800,000, also listing at VND99.2 million per tael for buying and VND101.5 million per tael for selling.

At Mi Hong Gold Shop (Ho Chi Minh City), the buying price rose by VND600,000 and the selling price by VND500,000, bringing transactions to VND99.2 million per tael for buying and VND100.5 million per tael for selling.

With this increase, SJC gold bars have surpassed their previous peak of VND100.7 million per tael set last weekend, now reaching VND101.5 million per tael.

The price of 9999 gold rings also surged this morning. Bao Tin Minh Chau raised its buying price by VND400,000 and its selling price by VND700,000 compared to the weekend, listing at VND99.3 million per tael for buying and VND101.6 million per tael for selling.

Phu Quy Group increased its buying price by VND500,000 and its selling price by VND800,000, listing at VND99.2 million per tael for buying and VND101.5 million per tael for selling.

SJC bought 9999 gold rings at VND99.8 million per tael and sold them at VND100.8 million per tael, up VND600,000 in the buying rate and VND800,000 in the selling rate.

PNJ adjusted its prices up by VND800,000 for both buying and selling, purchasing plain gold rings at VND99.2 million per tael and selling them at VND101.5 million per tael.

Plain gold rings have now reached an all-time high of VND101.6 million per tael, surpassing last week's record of VND100.9 million per tael. Currently, 9999 gold rings are priced about VND100,000 per tael higher than SJC gold bars.

On the international market, spot gold on the Kitco exchange hit US$3,111 an ounce on the morning of March 31, up $26.3 from the closing price in New York last weekend. This marks a new all-time high for global gold prices. At the current exchange rate, this price is equivalent to about VND96.4 million per tael, approximately VND5.1 million lower than SJC gold bars and VND5.2 million lower than 9999 gold rings.

Global gold prices continue to break records amid sell-offs in US and Asian stock markets. Experts say the escalating trade war is driving investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset. Additionally, the weakening US dollar is further supporting the surge in gold prices. Investors worldwide are now awaiting US President Donald Trump's announcement of a reciprocal tariff plan on April 2 (local time), which could further impact gold prices in the coming days.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan