Credit policies for specific programs to be promoted in Mekong Delta

Efforts are underway to facilitate the application of credit policy frameworks for special programs in the Mekong Delta region.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) yesterday hosted a conference to announce the establishment and launch of SBV Region 14, along with the event ‘Promoting Bank Credit to Support Economic Growth in Region 14’ in Can Tho City.

During the conference, SBV officially introduced SBV branches in Region 14 including Can Tho City, Hau Giang, Vinh Long, Soc Trang, and Bac Lieu.

During the conference, Governor Nguyen Thi Hong of the State Bank of Vietnam detailed the institution's ongoing efforts to promote credit growth in the Mekong Delta through comprehensive monetary and credit policy measures. These measures involve guiding regional credit institutions to closely align their operations with local socio-economic development resolutions, stabilizing mobilization interest rates, reducing costs, prioritizing credit for production and growth-driving sectors, and maintaining rigorous oversight of credit extended to potentially risky sectors.

Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong said that it will promote the implementation of credit programs and policies under the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister, especially specific programs for the Mekong Delta region.

It is estimated that by the end of February 2025, the total outstanding credit balance in Region 14 will reach VND 387,350 billion, an increase of 0.42 percent compared to the end of 2024 (lower than the national growth rate of 0.8 percent), accounting for 31.73 percent of the total outstanding debt of the Mekong Delta region, accounting for about 2.46 percent of the total outstanding debt of the economy.

By Vinh Tuong - Translated by Anh Quan