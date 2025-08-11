28 enterprises recognized for commitment to workers

Permanent Vice President Thai Thu Xuong of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor announced that 28 enterprises will be honored in 2025—firms that have truly gone the extra mile for their employees.

An overview of the press conference on August 11

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), held a press briefing on the 2025 Outstanding Enterprises for Workers Awards on the afternoon of August 11 in Hanoi. The program aims to recognize companies that excel in caring for employees’ welfare and fostering harmonious, stable, and progressive labor relations. The award ceremony is organized by Lao Dong Newspaper.

According to Ms. Thai Thu Xuong, the 28 honorees were selected from hundreds of applications. The evaluation process applied rigorous criteria regarding corporate responsibility toward employees, the State, and society. In particular, responsibility toward employees encompasses compliance with labor laws, maintaining safe and clean work environments, and providing superior welfare benefits.

These companies also have strong grassroots trade unions, actively contribute to the State budget, invest in production development, and adopt new technologies. Among this year’s honorees, many have met the award criteria nine or ten times. Two companies were disqualified for recent violations related to labor relations.

Permanent Vice President Thai Thu Xuong of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor speaks at the press conference on August 11.

The 2025 ceremony carries special significance as part of the celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2. The event will take place on the evening of August 15 in Hanoi, with senior Party and State leaders in attendance.

Ms. Thai Thu Xuong stressed that the award is a well-deserved acknowledgment of businesses that have worked tirelessly to care for their workers while fulfilling their obligations to society and the community. It is also intended to inspire and spread positive values throughout Vietnam’s business community.

Since its inception in 2014, the program has honored 578 enterprises, 20 of which have received commendations from the Prime Minister. For 2025, the focus will be on private enterprises, foreign-invested companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, and joint-stock companies with less than 50 percent State ownership—in line with Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology, and innovation, and Resolution 68-NQ/TW on developing the private sector as a key driver of the economy.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan