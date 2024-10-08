2,400 workers provided free train, plane tickets for Tet 2025

About 2,400 trade union members and workers in Ho Chi Minh City and several Southern provinces are provided free airline and train tickets to return to their home for the Tet holiday 2025.

Accordingly, the Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor has just issued the 2025 Lunar New Year plan to support transportation means to help union members and employees return to their home for Tet holiday and then back to work after the Tet holiday.

As the disclosed plan, the organizer will provide two free flights, carrying about 400 union members and workers from Ho Chi Minh City to their hometowns in the Northern provinces.

Vinh Airport in Nghe An Province and Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi will be the two destinations for the journey.

It is expected that the plan will be implemented from January 24 to January 28, 2025, falling on the 25th to 29th days of the 12th month in the lunar calendar, aiming at helping those workers with difficult circumstances who have not been able to return home for Tet in many years.

Beneficiaries include all trade union members and employees who are working at companies in Ho Chi Minh City and provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, Tay Ninh and Ba Ria Vung Tau, especially those with difficult circumstances who have not been able to return home for Tet in many years.

Additionally, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor will offer approximately 2,000 round-trip train tickets for the beneficiaries.

From January 22 to January 28, 2025, trains will depart from Saigon Station in Ho Chi Minh City, Di An Station in Binh Duong Province and Bien Hoa Station in Dong Nai Province to transport workers to their hometowns for Tet.

The program is funded by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, contributions and sponsorships from partners and businesses.

The organizer is also calling on more contributions from organizations and individuals for needy workers.

