24/7 construction for completion of elevated metro station bridges by Q3-2024

The contractor of the Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien is actively executing construction work on the pedestrian bridges connecting the elevated stations.

Accelerating the construction progress of pedestrian bridges connecting elevated Metro stations

In order to meet the operational timeline for the Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien in the third quarter of 2024, the contractor is actively executing construction work on the pedestrian bridges connecting the elevated stations, operating in three shifts (24/7).

As of January 2, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railway (MAUR) has disclosed that the forthcoming activities will involve the simultaneous construction and installation of bridge structures at the remaining seven bridge locations. Currently, the Rach Chiec Bridge, Phuoc Long Bridge, and Tan Cang Bridge have successfully completed the construction of pile foundations, footings, and bridge shafts. The MAUR is rushing to expedite the installation progress of crossbeams.

Simultaneously, the construction team is accelerating the relocation of technical infrastructure to facilitate the synchronized execution of activities such as bored piles, pillars, and pilework. Moreover, the EPC main contractor is progressing with the installation of Prestressed concrete beams, steel arch structures, roofing sheets, electro-mechanical systems, and signages at the SHTP and Binh Thai stations. The completion of the architectural elements for these two stations is expected before the upcoming Lunar New Year.

The Metro Line No.1 Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien consists of three underground and 11 elevated stations. Of these, nine elevated stations from Tan Cang Station to the Vietnam National University Station are designed with pedestrian bridges connecting passengers from both sides of the Hanoi Highway to ensure the safe access of passengers and serves as the primary emergency exit for the stations in urgent situations.

The pedestrian bridges are designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and the primary architecture of the elevated stations, characterized by concrete structures and curved steel roofs. These elements create distinctive highlights for the elevated section traversing the Thu Duc City area.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Gia Bao