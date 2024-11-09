2024 Wild Sunflower - Chu Dang Ya Volcano Week opens in Gia Lai

The 2024 Wild Sunflower - Chu Dang Ya Volcano Week officially opened in Chu Pah District’s Chu Dang Ya Commune in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on November 8.

The 2024 Wild Sunflower - Chu Dang Ya Volcano Week opens in Chu Pah District’s Chu Dang Ya Commune in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on November 8. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to promote natural landscapes, culture, and images of Gia Lai Province to visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Gia Lai Province Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich said that Chu Pah District has a lot of potential for resources, tourism and hydroelectricity. Notably, Chu Dang Ya volcano was recognized as one of the 10 most beautiful volcanoes in the world by a British magazine in 2018.

The province hoped individuals and collectives will join hands with the locality to preserve and protect natural landscapes and the environment and attract investment to develop Gia Lai into a green and prosperous province.

Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Gia Lai Province Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2024 Wild Sunflower - Chu Dang Ya Volcano Week includes a wide range of cultural activities, such as performances of gong music and folk dances, revival of rituals, Chu Dang Ya volcano challenge, performance of ethnic groups’ traditional costumes, traditional silk and brocade weaving contest and more.

The highlight event is the record announcement for a performance of Central Highlands Gong with the largest number of more than 1,300 participants, including artisans, artists, and students that took place in the 2023 Wild Sunflower - Chu Dang Ya Volcano Week.

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

A wild sunflower hill

Visitors take pictures with wild sunflowers. (Photo: SGGP)

A winding path through wild sunflower areas

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh