Gia Lai to host 2024 Wild Sunflower - Chu Dang Ya Volcano

The 2024 Wild Sunflower - Chu Dang Ya Volcano Week will be held on November 6-12, the Department of Information and Communications of the central highlands province of Gia Lai announced at a press conference in the province on October 29.

Gia Lai Province will select images and products associated with wild sunflowers and Chu Dang Ya volcano to create attractive tourist products. (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The program includes a wide range of cultural activities, such as performances of gong music and folk dances, traditional weaving exhibitions, displays of art sculptures, embroidered brocade, the art of crafting ethnic musical instruments, and ethnic minority cultural practices.

There will be also sports and arts activities, such as the Chu Dang Ya volcano challenge, an exhibition of Gia Lai Province’s typical products, a photo display showcasing the culture and tourism potential of the province, performance of ethnic groups’ traditional costumes, traditional silk and brocade weaving contest, hot air balloon show, Half Marathon 2024.

Gia Lai Province hoped to select images and products associated with wild sunflowers and Chu Dang Ya volcano, the land and people of the locality to create attractive tourist products featuring the local cultural identities, and provide an opportunity for ethnic minorities to participate directly and benefit from the Wild Sunflower and Chu Dang Ya Volcano Week as well as introduce images of Gia Lai Province to domestic and international visitors.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh