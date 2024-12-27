Culture/art

2024 Me Linh Flower Festival opens

SGGPO

The 2024 Me Linh Flower Festival, featuring trade, tourism, and cultural promotional activities, officially opened in Hanoi on December 26.

melinhhoa.jpg
Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Bui Thi Minh Hoai attends the opening ceremony of the 2nd Me Linh Flower Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Bui Thi Minh Hoai, and Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh.

In his opening speech, Secretary of the Party Committee of Me Linh District in Hanoi, Nguyen Thanh Liem, said that the locality particularly focuses on expanding its traditional flower-growing villages, covering nearly 2,000 hectares associated with trade and tourism development. The Me Linh Flower Festival is not only a cultural event but also an opportunity to honor the value of the traditional flower-growing villages, contribute to promoting the beauty and tourism potential of the area towards turning the flower festival into an annual event, and develop a unique brand of Me Linh District and Hanoi's tourism.

melinhhoa.jpg1.jpg
At the opening ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s 2nd edition of its kind, themed “Me Linh Radiant with Flowers,” is regarded as the largest flower festival in the Northern region, offering an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors.

The festival includes a wide range of activities, such as a flower decoration contest, a painting competition, and an Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) performance.

The 2024 Me Linh Flower Festival will run until December 29.

melinhhoa.jpg3.jpg
melinhhoa.jpg4.jpg
melinhhoa.jpg2.jpg
By Nguyen Quoc—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Me Linh Flower Festival Hanoi Me Linh District

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn