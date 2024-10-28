2024 Keiko Children's Piano Festival wraps up

The HCMC Literature and Arts Center, in collaboration with Japanese jazz pianist and vocalist Keiko McNamara Borjeson, held an award ceremony for the 2024 Keiko Children's Piano Festival in the city on the evening of October 27.

Japanese female artist, Keiko McNamara Borjeson (R) presents eight special prizes to students. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2024 Keiko Children’s Piano Festival is a piano competition for students studying at the HCMC Conservatory of Music and other music schools in the city. It is also an opportunity for students to showcase their musical knowledge and piano-playing skills and exchange experience.

The final round previously took place on October 26 with the participation of 120 contestants between 6 and 15 years old. The candidates competed in classical and pop music categories divided into groups including A group for students who were born from 2015 to 2018, B group for students who were born from 2012 to 2014, and C group for students who were born from 2009 to 2011.

The organization board presented eight special prizes that were scholarships worth VND5 million each, six golden prizes, six silver prizes, six bronze prizes and 24 encouragement prizes.

Japanese female artist, Keiko McNamara Borjeson (L) delivers her speech at the award ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Japanese female artist, Keiko McNamara Borjeson began playing the piano at the age of three and made her first appearance on TV to perform Beethoven's Für Elise when she was five. Keiko graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Classical Piano from Toho Gakuen University in Tokyo and then pursued advanced study programs.

Since the 1980s, Keiko has performed worldwide and received worldwide acclaim. She has played with the Nippon Symphony Orchestra, and collaborated and performed with many renowned artists. The artist released five albums, consisting of Keiko 1-2-3 in 1991, Keiko in Sweden in 1997, Millions of Roses in 1999, Jag Vet En Dejlig Rosa in 2005, and Not Alone in 2007.

During her participation in cultural exchange and music performance activities in Vietnam, she acknowledged that many young people have a talent for playing the piano. Competitions and playing fields are needed for these children. She has coordinated with the HCMC Literature and Arts Center to organize a piano festival for youth and children in the city.

By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh