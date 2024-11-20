2024 Asian Dance Festival to be held in Vietnam in December

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has approved the organization of the 2024 Asian Dance Festival at the Vietnam Academy of Dance (Hanoi) from December 2 to 4.

The event will feature performances from five countries: Vietnam, South Korea, India, Japan, and Mongolia.

The works presented at the festival must meet high artistic standards, with clear themes and strong artistic expression. Each performance will be assessed based on factors, such as structure, dance language, music interpretation, character portrayal, and the use of space, time, and props. The acting technique of the performers will also be key in delivering the piece. Costumes and makeup should align with the work’s content and artistic vision, while also honoring the cultural traditions of each country and respecting Vietnamese culture.

The organizers encourage the presentation of new works that reflect the cultural identity of the participating nations, offering a vivid portrayal of society and people. Additionally, the works should demonstrate creativity in form and incorporate other art forms to enhance the quality and beauty of the dance performances.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan