Culture/art

2024 Asian Dance Festival to be held in Vietnam in December

SGGPO

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has approved the organization of the 2024 Asian Dance Festival at the Vietnam Academy of Dance (Hanoi) from December 2 to 4.

The event will feature performances from five countries: Vietnam, South Korea, India, Japan, and Mongolia.

vinl9651-3192.jpg.jpg

The works presented at the festival must meet high artistic standards, with clear themes and strong artistic expression. Each performance will be assessed based on factors, such as structure, dance language, music interpretation, character portrayal, and the use of space, time, and props. The acting technique of the performers will also be key in delivering the piece. Costumes and makeup should align with the work’s content and artistic vision, while also honoring the cultural traditions of each country and respecting Vietnamese culture.

The organizers encourage the presentation of new works that reflect the cultural identity of the participating nations, offering a vivid portrayal of society and people. Additionally, the works should demonstrate creativity in form and incorporate other art forms to enhance the quality and beauty of the dance performances.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

2024 Asian Dance Festival Vietnam Academy of Dance Hanoi

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn