2023 World Vovinam Championships introduces 44 sets of medals

The Vovinam tournament organizers have introduced 44 sets of medals into the competition as Vietnam hosts the 2023 World Vovinam Championships, scheduled to take place at the end of this November.

The 2023 World Vovinam Championships, hosted by Vietnam, is set to occur from November 22 to December 1. This event signifies the 7th edition of the World Vovinam Championships.

The organizers have stated that 44 sets of medals will be featured in this tournament. Specifically, there are 26 sets of medals in the performance category, with 15 designated for men and 11 for women.

The 2023 World Vovinam Championships has 18 sets of medals for sparring events. Men compete in 11 weight categories, ranging from 51kg to over 92kg, while women participate in seven weight categories, ranging from 48kg to over 66kg.

The Vietnamese Vovinam team, gearing up for the 2023 World Vovinam Championship, commenced training on November 1. Currently, the Vovinam athletes, comprising Le Thi Hien, Pham Thi Kieu Giang, Ma Thi Hong Nhung, Bui Thi Thao Ngan, Nguyen Dat Duy Long, Le Nguyen Hoai Nam, Le Ngoc Vinh Tuong, Bui Xuan Nhat, Nguyen Tien Son, and Nguyen Huu Toan, who will participate in sparring events are undergoing training at the Hanoi National Sports Training Center.

According to the decision regarding the organization of the 2023 World Vovinam Championships, the funding is implemented by the Vietnam Vovinam Federation and the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City from socialization and other legal revenue sources (if any).