1st national conference on livestock production, veterinary medicine to be held

For the first time, a nationwide scientific and technological conference on livestock production and veterinary medicine is being convened, with expectations of creating new impetus for the sector’s development.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

On March 23, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment organized a press conference to introduce the first national conference on science and technology in livestock production and veterinary medicine, scheduled to take place over two days, March 27–28, at the National Convention Center in Hanoi.

According to the Ministry, approximately 750 delegates from central and local authorities, research institutes, universities, enterprises, associations, and international organizations are expected to attend the conference.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien announced that this is the first-ever national-level conference dedicated to science and technology in livestock production and veterinary medicine, aiming to generate fresh momentum for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s livestock and veterinary sector.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien stated that this is the first national-scale scientific and technological conference of Vietnam’s livestock and veterinary sector, aimed at reviewing achievements in research and the application of science and technology during the 2021–2025 period, while outlining development orientations for the 2026–2030 period.

He noted that, in terms of breeding and productivity, with the application of advanced technological solutions, Vietnam is no longer lagging behind global standards. In some cases, livestock products have reached 90–95 percent of the world’s productivity levels.

However, against the backdrop of rapid growth and constant fluctuations in the livestock and veterinary sector, he emphasized that the updating and adoption of scientific and technological advancements must be carried out regularly and continuously, akin to an ongoing “flow.”

According to the Deputy Minister, two critical factors requiring focused attention are breeding stock and animal feed. Of these, breeding determines productivity, while feed must be optimized in terms of nutritional value and cost efficiency.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien speaks at the press conference . (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Phan Quang Minh, Deputy Director General of the Department of Animal Health and Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, stated that the conference will center on solutions to enhance the sector’s competitiveness, with a view toward export expansion. Priority will be given to major solutions such as developing high-yield, high-quality breeds; innovating feed production technologies to reduce domestic costs and prices; and strengthening control over antimicrobial resistance and animal diseases.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the plenary session on the morning of March 28 will review the 2021–2025 period and set development orientations through 2030. On the same day, thematic sessions will delve into key areas, including pig and poultry production; ruminant livestock; animal health and vaccine technologies; veterinary biologicals; antimicrobial resistance; and food safety.

A science and technology exhibition, featuring around 20 booths, will take place from the afternoon of March 27, showcasing a wide range of products and solutions that have been applied in practice. The exhibition is expected to promote the commercialization of research outcomes and facilitate supply–demand linkages in technology.

Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh