19th HCMC Tourism Festival attracts over 190,000 visitors

The 19th HCMC Tourism Festival attracted around 190,000 visitors and saw revenue of more than VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) from participating travel agents by selling tours.

Ms. Doan Thi Thanh Tra, marketing and PR manager of Saigontourist Travel Service Company (Saigontourist) said that purchasing power sharply increased during the festival. The number of visitors who bought foreign tours accounted for 65 percent.

Vietravel Company offered many promotional programs and affordable tours to visitors and earned over VN30 billion during the four-day travel fair.

Foreign trips discovering the spectacular beauty of Tianmen Mountain and exploring the culture of Zhangjiajie and Fenghuang Ancient Town in China attracted a large number of customers, said General Director of Vietnam Luxury Tour Joint Stock Company (Vietluxtour) Tran The Dung.

TSTTourist Company’s display booth received about 2,000 visitors. The clients especially paid attention to foreign tours to Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Europe, the US, Canada, and Australia, added the enterprise’s PR and marketing manager Nguyen Minh Man.

Thousands of people visited a stall of Da Lat Pini tourist complex in Lam Dong Province to learn about domestic and foreign tours that have been offered at reasonable prices.

According to participating travel firms at the festival, foreign tours visiting destinations in Northeast and Southeast Asia drew many visitors for their promotional prices. The Covid-19 pandemic outbreak has greatly affected people’s travel behaviors.

Therefore, countries and territories have launched preferential policies for airfares, accommodation, and food services to bring tourists back.

The 19th HCMC Tourism Festival opened at the September 23 Park in District 1 in the evening of April 6 and ended on April 9.