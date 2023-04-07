Tourism defined as one of spearhead industries: HCMC’s leader

Tourism is one of the key economic and service industries of HCMC, contributing to promoting the development of other sectors.

The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc at the opening ceremony of the 19th HCMC Tourism Festival opened at the September 23 Park in District 1 in the evening of April 6.

Attending the ceremony were former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh, representatives of provinces, cities, departments and travel enterprises.

In the first quarter of this year, HCMC received 1.04 million international visitors, and 7.5 million domestic tourists, and earned revenue of VND36, 112 billion from tourism of, up 77.2 percent compared to the same period last year, the Vice Chairman of the city informed.

The 19th HCMC Tourism Festival is an annual event that affirms the city’s efforts in implementing the socio-economic recovery and development program, contributing to stimulating domestic tourism demand in the summer of 2023.

HCMC hoped to continuously coordinate with localities to carry out tourism development linkage between the city and provinces and cities nationwide effectively, he added.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh said that HCMC Tourism Festival has become a special event promoting the southern economic hub’s tourism to domestic and foreign markets. The travel show includes forums on effective tourism marketing and promotion with the participation of provinces and cities across the country.

The four-day event attracts around 150 display booths of travel enterprises introducing tourism products and offering promotional programs to visitors.

The travel fair is an opportunity for visitors to purchase high-quality and affordably priced tours in the upcoming national holidays of the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South of Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1).