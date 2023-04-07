Hundreds of affordable tours offered at HCMC Tourism Festival 2023

The 19th edition of the HCMC Tourism Festival opened at the September 23 Park in District 1 on April 6.

The four-day event attracts around 120 display booths of travel enterprises introducing tourism products and offering promotional programs to visitors.

The travel fair is an opportunity for visitors to purchase high-quality and affordably priced tours in the upcoming national holidays of the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South of Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1).

On this occasion, Saigontourist Travel Services Company (Saigontourist) offers a 30-percent discount on domestic tours and support for international trips with a value of VND20 million per person. The company also started selling tickets costing VND200,000 per person for the “Food and Culture Festival 2023” which is scheduled to take place on April 20-23 at Van Thanh Tourist Area.

Vietravel Company also offers a refund of VND2 million per person to customers who make a full payment for tour booking at the festival; and a discount of up to VND1 million per client for early booking tours from May 8 to August 31.

General Director of Vietnam Luxury Tour Joint Stock Company (Vietluxtour) Tran The Dung said that the festival is an opportunity for travel companies to kick off the biggest business season of the year. The program also creates conditions for enterprises to directly meet and introduce their products to customers as well as learn about tourism trends in the post-pandemic recovery period.

Vietfluxtour provides a discount of around VND1-6 million per person for domestic tours to Phu Quoc, Con Dao, Phu Yen, Da Nang, Phan Thiet and foreign trips to Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

Visiting Ben Thanh Tourist’s stall, customers also have a chance to join a lucky spin wheel game to win 50 percent off tours or participate in a mini-game to get tours to Hong Kong (China) and Singapore at reasonable prices as well as receive gifts from tourism promotional agencies of Japan and South Korea.

On the same day, a conference promoting the linkage in tourism between HCMC and eight cities and provinces in the Northwest region was held to present the traditional culture of ethnic groups, natural landscapes, and typical tourism products and services of the northwestern localities and southern metropolis.