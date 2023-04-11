184 applications submitted for the 3rd HCMC Innovation Award

On the afternoon of April 10, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, chaired a meeting to review the progress of the 3rd HCMC Innovation Award in 2023.

According to the report, the agencies responsible for seven fields have received 184 applications from authors and groups interested in participating in the award. The field of economic development received 16 works, defense and security received nine, State management received 33, communications received 15, literature and art received 21, science and technology received 52, and creative start-ups received 38.

The Vice Chairman expressed his satisfaction with the improved quality of the works submitted this year and encouraged the units to continue promoting the award and accepting applications while focusing on meeting the schedule and timeline as planned.

The HCMC Innovation Award has received a total of 306 entries over two previous editions, with 102 works selected for awards. This year, the ceremony to announce and award the 3rd HCMC Innovation Award - 2023 is expected to take place on September 2, and about 70 prizes will be awarded.