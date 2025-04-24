Ho Chi Minh City

180 foreign reporters arrive in Vietnam to cover April 30 celebration

SGGPO

Over 630 domestic journalists and 180 foreign correspondents have arrived in Vietnam to cover the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

press.jpg
At the press conference

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Press Center Nguyen Van Khanh made the statement at today’s press conference on information on socio-economic issues in Ho Chi Minh City.

As of April 10, over 630 domestic journalists and 180 foreign correspondents have arrrived in Vietnam to cover the celebration with more than 100 media organizations registered to participate, he said.

Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) were designated to provide live television and radio broadcasts of the event.

The organizing committee has also compiled a reporter’s handbook of approximately 100 pages, offering guidance for journalists participating in the celebration. The handbook includes an overview of the city, notable imagery, key content and statistics, as well as highlights of significant projects, events, and individuals associated with the city.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Dan Thuy

Tags

reporter’s handbook flower offering ceremony the April 30 anniversary foreign reporters

