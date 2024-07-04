Weather

18 tons of durians lost to heavy rain, strong winds in Khanh Hoa

In recent days, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds has caused significant damage to durian farmers in Khanh Son District, the Central province of Khanh Hoa.

Heavy rain and strong winds cause 18 tons of durians to fall in Khanh Son.

According to Mr. Tran Thanh Tung, Chairman of the Khanh Son Farmers' Association, on June 30, heavy rain and strong winds tore off the roofs of two houses in Thanh Son Commune.

The heavy rain and strong winds caused 18 tons of durians to fall in Khanh Son. In Thanh Son Commune alone, strong winds caused 10 tons of durians to fall and uprooted two durian trees belonging to 30 households. In Son Lam Commune, 8 tons of durians from seven households fell.

The estimated damage to the durian crop in these two localities is more than VND1.3 billion. Other communes and towns in the area were also affected by the heavy rain, but not significantly.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Thuy Doan

