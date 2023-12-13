15-year-old golfer Le Khanh Hung triumphs at Florida Open 2023

On December 10, Khanh Hung showcased remarkable skill by clinching the U19 championship at the Florida Open 2023, a tournament within the International Junior Golf Tour.

Golfer Le Khanh Hung (Photo: golfnet.vn)

Following the Vietnamese golf team's historic gold medal win at the 32nd SEA Games, 15-year-old golfer Le Khanh Hung was awarded a scholarship. Determined to advance his education and pursue a professional golf career, he decided to travel to the United States. On December 10, Khanh Hung showcased remarkable skill by clinching the U19 championship at the Florida Open 2023, a tournament within the International Junior Golf Tour.

The Florida Open 2023 is a competition for amateur male and female golfers aged U16 and U19. In the first day of the tournament, Khanh Hung completed the round with an impressive 69 strokes (-3), securing the second position on the leaderboard, just behind a Japanese competitor. In the second round, the Vietnamese player continued to display excellent form, finishing with 71 strokes (-1) and taking the lead on the scoreboard. In the end, Le Khanh Hung claimed the U19 championship with a total score of -4 strokes.

This marks Khanh Hung's second triumph within the International Junior Golf Tour system in the US soil. In October, the 15-year-old athlete secured the championship with an impressive total score of -6 over two rounds at The Legends Open.

During the 32nd SEA Games in May, Le Khanh Hung made an indelible mark on Vietnam's golf scene by winning the gold medal in the men's singles event and a silver medal in the team event. He fulfilled the dream of securing Vietnam's first-ever golf medals at the SEA Games.

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Bao Nghi