126,000 books presented to Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy

Additionally, the “Tree of Knowledge” exhibition space, symbolizing the spirit of learning and the aspiration for knowledge, was also presented to the academy.
The event was held as part of the series “Days of Literature and Arts in Ho Chi Minh City”, celebrating the conference reviewing 50 years of Ho Chi Minh City’s Literature and Arts since National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).
Representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Committee, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, media and publishing agencies, as well as faculty members and students of the academy attended the event.
The “Tree of Knowledge” and the Book and Press Exhibition Space are symbolic initiatives within the exhibition series supporting the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.
The exhibition of press and publishing achievements to welcome the first Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025- 2030 term runs until the end of October 2025, offering expanded opportunities for students and lecturers to visit and learn.