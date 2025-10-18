Ho Chi Minh City

126,000 books presented to Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with various press and publishing units, this morning presented 126,000 books to Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy.

Additionally, the “Tree of Knowledge” exhibition space, symbolizing the spirit of learning and the aspiration for knowledge, was also presented to the academy.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Duong Anh Duc (first from left), together with representatives from the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports and press and publishing units, present the “Tree of Knowledge” space and 126,000 books to Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy.

The event was held as part of the series “Days of Literature and Arts in Ho Chi Minh City”, celebrating the conference reviewing 50 years of Ho Chi Minh City’s Literature and Arts since National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang and city leaders tours Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s display area at the Press and Publishing Exhibition Space on the morning of October 18.

Representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Committee, the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, media and publishing agencies, as well as faculty members and students of the academy attended the event.

The “Tree of Knowledge” and the Book and Press Exhibition Space are symbolic initiatives within the exhibition series supporting the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Meritorious Artist Phi Dieu enjoy paintings of the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands created by reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, displayed at the Press and Publishing Exhibition Space.

The exhibition of press and publishing achievements to welcome the first Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025- 2030 term runs until the end of October 2025, offering expanded opportunities for students and lecturers to visit and learn.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong

