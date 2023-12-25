National

100 dishes, drinks made from sweet potatoes set Vietnamese record

The making and performance of 100 dishes and drinks made from Binh Tan sweet potatoes have set a Vietnamese record at a cooking competition held within the framework of the 3rd Tourism Festival in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long.

The making and performance of 100 dishes and drinks made from Binh Tan sweet potatoes set a Vietnamese record. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Records Organisation (VietKings)’s recognition for the dishes and drinks, which were made by 20 teams at the competition, was handed over to the team from the People’s Committee of Binh Tan district.

Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Phan Van Giau said that farmers in Binh Tan district are planting many famous sweet potato varieties in a combined area of over 10,000 ha with a yield of over 300,000 tonnes per year.

The recognition contributes to promoting the development of sweet potato cultivation associated with developing specific products of the locality, thus attracting visitors to Vinh Long, he said.

The contest also created a useful playground for food lovers to show their creativity in making and decorating dishes and drinks, thus introducing the values of local cuisine to domestic and foreign tourists, he added.

Products made from sweet potatoes were also exhibited and sold at the festival on December 23 - 25.

