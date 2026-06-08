Zero-dong wardrobes, free classes bring relief to vulnerable highland youth

Dedicated volunteers and medical professionals in the remote highlands of Vietnam are successfully empowering underprivileged children and struggling families through vital charity classrooms and free newborn wardrobe initiatives.

Children are participating in the charity class at Khoi Village in Ia Pia Commune of Gia Lai Province (Photo: SGGP)

The charity classrooms

Khoi Village, nestled within Ia Pia Commune of Gia Lai Province, is home to hundreds of households predominantly belonging to ethnic minority groups. During a temporary deployment to the area, teacher Le Van Binh, currently a Physical Education lecturer at the HCMC University of Education’s Gia Lai Branch, found himself deeply concerned when witnessing numerous children dropping out and remaining illiterate.

Even after eventually leaving the locality, that lingering concern pushed him to return and kick off a charity class aimed at eradicating illiteracy. This educational hub was officially launched in September 2025 right at the Khoi Village community house.

Mr. Binh and the village head determinedly visited each household to persuade the youngsters to attend class, concurrently establishing the “Rice Jar to Nurture Children” model to gift them rice and provide an extra incentive to show up. Beyond merely teaching the alphabet, the class incorporates experiential activities, life skills education, and the construction of a play area to foster the kids’ physical development.

Currently, the class maintains three sessions a week, with two teachers actively instructing during each gathering. Despite having to commute nearly 80 kilometers, Mr. Binh diligently attends class and resiliently stands by his students. To date, the program boasts 50 participants ranging from 6 to 15 years old. Within this cohort, there are kids who have never set foot in a school, dropouts, and even those enrolled in formal education who severely lack motivation and are on the brink of quitting.

“The biggest goal of the class is to help the kids read, write, and calculate so they can apply it to their daily lives, incrementally guiding their career paths and nurturing a lifelong spirit of learning,” he explained. “What genuinely brings us joy is that many children have completely shifted their mindsets; they’ve fallen in love with learning and are making steady strides in reading and writing. Moving forward, we’ll continue coordinating with the village to track down dropouts or those who haven’t attended school, aggressively encouraging them to join the class.”

According to Secretary Ro Lan Nhi of the Party Cell and Head of Khoi Village, local leaders, parents, and residents alike are incredibly appreciative of the sheer dedication shown by teacher Le Van Binh and his colleagues in dedicating their time and energy to stand by the region’s youth. Mr. Binh’s boundless compassion has empowered numerous local children to read and write, successfully igniting a fervent spirit of learning among school-aged kids.

The Zero-dong newborn wardrobes

Over in Tu Mo Rong Commune of Quang Ngai Province, the “Zero-Dong Newborn Wardrobe – Sharing Love” model spearheaded by Tu Mo Rong Medical Center has reportedly morphed into a profoundly practical initiative to support deeply disadvantaged mothers and nurture newborns from their very first days of life.

The model rolled out roughly seven months ago, directly stemming from the harsh reality that many pregnant women couldn’t afford to adequately prepare supplies for their imminent arrivals. Driven by a desire to partially shoulder the financial burden for these families, the center aggressively mobilized organizations and individuals to pitch in with funding, while simultaneously receiving and sorting essential items like clothing, diapers, blankets, and milk bottles to hand out to newborns at the hospital.

To date, the model has supported over 60 mothers coming from Mang Ri, Tu Mo Rong, Dak Sao, and Dak To Kan communes upon delivering their babies at the facility, effectively helping families ease their hardships right as they welcome a new member.

For Ms. Y Tuyet, a resident of Dak Ha Village in Tu Mo Rong Commune, the local support was an absolute godsend. In mid-May 2026, she gave birth to a baby boy at Tu Mo Rong Medical Center. Right after the delivery, doctors and nurses visited her bedside to offer words of encouragement and hand over essential supplies for the newborn.

“Before checking into the hospital for my delivery, my family couldn’t prepare many things for the baby due to our tough financial circumstances,” she explained. “This gift from the hospital truly warms my heart because I can tangibly feel the doctors’ and nurses’ care and solidarity. I’ll use these items to take care of my little one, and I genuinely hope the model continues to spread so that even more newborns can receive support.”

Thanks to the profoundly humane nature of the model, numerous philanthropists from other localities have caught wind of it and joined in to provide backing, contributing extra resources to maintain the operation. Moving forward, the commune’s Medical Center will supposedly continue sustaining this effort to assist even more newborns and alleviate the struggles families face when welcoming their children into the world.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thanh Tam