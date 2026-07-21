Vacant lots revived as mini parks in Binh Tan Ward

A project in Binh Tan Ward has converted dozens of small state-managed vacant lots into mini parks and green spaces, creating new recreational areas while improving the urban environment and strengthening community ties.

Residents on Tay Lan Street, Ward 35, Binh Tan Commune, gather at a small park renovated from an empty plot of land (Photo: Le Thoa)

The "Green Spaces – Connecting Communities" project in Binh Tan Ward has recently been completed, creating 52 green spaces and mini parks from small and unused state-managed land parcels.

On a recent weekend morning, Mini Park 182, covering nearly 140 square meters in a residential neighborhood in Quarter 24 on Street No. 6 in Binh Tan Ward, echoed with the laughter of children enjoying their summer break.

Dinh Chi Cong, a seventh-grade student, said, "I come here every day to play soccer, ride my bike, and play games. The park has plenty of shade from the trees and lots of playground equipment, so I really like it."

Nguyen Quynh Hoa, head of Quarter 24, said the site had previously been vacant land. After it was included in the area's planning, local authorities actively carried out improvements and investments to transform it into a clean and attractive park.

With additional trees, outdoor fitness equipment, and playground facilities, the park has become a popular gathering place for local residents.

"In the afternoons, elderly men come here to play Chinese chess, while grandmothers bring their grandchildren for walks. It's a place for exercise, wellness activities, and strengthening community ties and neighborhood relationships. We also use the park to organize summer activities for children and community events," Hoa said.

Many of the park's amenities were funded through community contributions organized by local authorities, with residents also helping maintain the facilities.

A similar project was carried out on a more than 97-square-meter green space along Tay Lan Street in Quarter 35. In addition to planting trees and installing fitness equipment, the area features decorative murals and stone benches for community gatherings.

Resident Phan The Nhon of Quarter 35 said the once-vacant lot has taken on an entirely new appearance.

"For a long time, everyone hoped this empty lot would become a park. Now that it has, we're very happy. If more exercise equipment and additional benches are installed in the future, residents will be even happier," Nhon said.

Speaking to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Vice Chairman Tran Duc Minh of the Binh Tan Ward People's Committee said the ward had recently completed the "Green Spaces – Connecting Communities" project.

The initiative converted 52 small, unused state-managed land parcels into parks, green spaces, and community gathering areas, with each site averaging between 30 and 150 square meters.

This project has practical significance, helping improve the quality of the living environment and create a greener and more attractive urban landscape, as well as support the goal of developing a modern and civilized city, the ward Vice Chairman said.

According to Vice Chairman Tran Duc Minh, the ward mobilized investment to equip the former vacant lots with lawns, trees, stone benches, lighting systems, and outdoor sports equipment to meet residents' recreational and fitness needs.

The project not only enhances the urban landscape but also makes more effective use of land while preventing illegal encroachment, littering, and unauthorized storage of construction materials that detract from the area's appearance. It also helps strengthen community solidarity and encourages residents to maintain cleanliness, care for green spaces, and protect shared public assets.

By Le Thoa- Translated by Anh Quan