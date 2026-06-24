Young officials turn lessons from Ho Chi Minh into community action

Young officials and Youth Union members in Ho Chi Minh City embody Ho Chi Minh’s teachings through acts of compassion and responsibility, building schools, guiding residents, and supporting those in need.

By following Ho Chi Minh’s teachings through practical and meaningful actions, many young officials and youth union members in Ho Chi Minh City are spreading a spirit of responsibility and compassion, helping build a more humane and caring community.

Bringing support to those in need

Banh Dai Nhan (left) hands over money from a benefactor to support a family in Binh Gia Commune (Photo: Truc Giang)

Rather than spending his time on leisurely holidays or personal adventures, Banh Dai Nhan, a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ngai Giao Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, devotes much of his time to charitable trips to disadvantaged areas. For him, compassion begins not with grand gestures but with helping people facing difficulties.

His involvement in volunteer work began in 2015. The journey that left the deepest impression on him was a trip to Nam Tra My in 2018, then part of Quang Nam Province and now Da Nang City. Amid remote mountains inhabited by the Xo Dang and Ca Dong ethnic communities, he witnessed makeshift classrooms built from bamboo and thatch, where teachers and students struggled with limited resources to sustain education.

The sight of children diligently studying from worn notebooks in Nam Tra My stayed with him. Motivated to help, he and members of the Thien Sinh volunteer group raised nearly VND800 million (US$30,770) to build a new school consisting of three classrooms, two teacher accommodation rooms, and supporting facilities.

Construction proved challenging as many sections of the route were inaccessible to machinery. Nhan, fellow volunteers, and local residents spent hours trekking through mountainous terrain carrying building materials by hand. Their efforts ultimately resulted in a solid new school that provided students with better learning conditions.

That trip marked the beginning of a longer humanitarian journey. Since 2020, Nhan and his associates have mobilized more than VND3.65 billion to support people suffering from serious illnesses.

A free vegetarian meal program that he launched in 2022 has also been maintained regularly. To date, 98 meal distributions have been organized for patients and their relatives at Ba Ria Hospital and hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, with around 300 meals provided during each event.

In addition, he has organized free spring markets, led relief missions to disaster-hit areas, and worked with donors to build 33 charity houses and five rural bridges in provinces across the Mekong Delta, helping many disadvantaged families improve their living conditions.

Speaking about his motivation, Nhan said he always strives to follow Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics, and lifestyle.

“As long as I am able to help others, I should continue doing so. Seeing the lives of disadvantaged people gradually improve is what motivates me to keep going,” he said.

Starting with actions close to the people

At the Public Administration Service Center in Ho Tram Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, residents have become familiar with the sight of Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Secretary of the Commune Youth Union, and young volunteers helping people complete administrative procedures through digital platforms.

For Thuy, supporting residents in accessing technology is not only a duty but also a way for young people to contribute to the community.

To strengthen these efforts, she proposed the establishment of community digital technology teams and the application of youth member management software within Youth Union activities. Guided by Ho Chi Minh’s teaching that “wherever youth are needed, youth will be present; wherever difficulties exist, youth will take the lead,” Thuy and local volunteers assist residents with creating online accounts, submitting digital applications, and installing mobile applications. They also visit residents at home to support those facing difficulties.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Thuy is particularly concerned about students from disadvantaged backgrounds. During community visits, she encountered several children at risk of dropping out of school due to financial hardship.

In response, she and the Commune Youth Union launched the “Your Confidence” initiative. Since 2025, the program has provided regular support to four disadvantaged students, each receiving VND6 million per year along with books and learning supplies.

One beneficiary is the family of Nguyen Thi Tam in Ho Tram Commune. Tam had worried that her child might be forced to leave school. With support from the Youth Union, including books, an electric bicycle, and school supplies, the family's burden was eased.

“These forms of support are extremely valuable and help my child continue attending school,” Tam said.

Local youth have also contributed to the “Lighting Rural Roads” project in Lang Sim and Ba To hamlets. Through more than VND60 million in mobilized funding, nearly 30 streetlights were installed, making nighttime travel safer and more convenient for residents.

Through practical and meaningful actions, community and youth leaders such as Banh Dai Nhan and Tran Thi Thanh Thuy are helping spread positive values among young people while turning the study and practice of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, ethics, and lifestyle into everyday actions that directly benefit society.

By Truc Giang - Translated by Anh Quan