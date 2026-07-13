Zero-VND summer classes bring hope to disadvantaged children in HCMC

University students are volunteering at free summer classes in HCMC to provide crucial education and emotional support for disadvantaged and abandoned children facing severe financial hardships.

A student teacher is actively conversing with children attending free classes at the Hong Quang Humanitarian Center

This summer, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Youth Union in short) of Ba Ria – Vung Tau College of Education is collaborating with the Chau Pha Commune Youth Union and the Hong Quang Humanitarian Center to enthusiastically launch free summer classes for disadvantaged children.

In Chau Pha Commune, more than 132 young kids have reportedly registered for the program, with classes carefully organized at Chau Pha A and Toc Tien Primary Schools. Meanwhile, at the Hong Quang Humanitarian Center, 50 students are actively pursuing free education. Every day at 7:00 a.m., a dedicated vehicle promptly travels to transport student volunteers directly to their classes.

Early this week, the cultural class situated at Chau Pha A Primary School was bustling with approximately 50 children. Inside a room tailored for early graders, young Tran Minh Tuan was diligently working on a number-comparison exercise under the meticulous guidance of a student teacher. Despite already being 12 years old, Tuan is currently only studying the pre-primary curriculum. Because of persistent health issues, he hadn’t stepped foot inside a classroom throughout his childhood. When warmly asked if he enjoys school, the boy nodded vigorously.

For Mr. Tran, watching his son attentively tackle homework is a profound joy. “He absolutely loves it and relentlessly demands to go to school every single day,” he explained. For a struggling family with three children, a summer tuition fee hovering around VND1.3 million (US$52) per child undeniably constitutes a massive financial burden. Therefore, these entirely free classes have blossomed into an invaluable opportunity.

Within the classroom, Tuan deeply cherishes his teacher, Nguyen Le Tuyet Chi. Last Friday, she had to take a day off for an urgent eye examination. On Monday morning, catching a glimpse of Ms. Chi, Tuan worriedly asked why she didn’t come on Friday. That purely innocent inquiry left the university student deeply moved.

“Since each child’s cognitive capacity varies significantly, teaching is far from easy,” Chi shared candidly. She elaborated that numerous children haven’t fully mastered basic arithmetic yet and still intuitively use their hands to painstakingly count. “There are times when I feel immense pressure, but the more I teach, the more I deeply adore these kids,” she noted.

Meanwhile, volunteer Do Thi Huyen Dieu tirelessly drives from Phuoc Hai Commune to Chau Pha every day, departing at dawn to arrive punctually. This officially marks her second year participating. “On the opening day, returning students enthusiastically ran over to exchange greetings, which naturally made my heart feel incredibly warm!” she shared.

At the specialized classes held at the Hong Quang Humanitarian Center, all 50 enrolled students undeniably hail from exceptionally difficult circumstances, with the vast majority reportedly being tragically abandoned children.

On their very first day stepping into the classroom, the young teachers enthusiastically attempted to break the ice by asking straightforward questions regarding names and ages. However, instead of polite responses, the defensive kids sharply fired back with retorts like, “Why are you asking? Leave me alone.” Consequently, those initial lessons agonizingly slipped by in sheer helplessness. During class, some rebellious children would stubbornly wander outside, while others simply sat in complete silence, absolutely refusing to answer inquiries.

Although understandably saddened, the devoted volunteers understood that hidden behind this sheer unapproachability are layers of severe psychological trauma.

For Ms. Le Thi Cam Tuyen, a passionate student teacher, giving up simply wasn’t an option. “Because we deeply care for the kids, we wouldn’t throw in the towel,” she explained. “Team members actively encouraged one another to persistently chat with patience, actively listen, and offer the kids more encouragement. At the end of the day, after being gently ‘sweet-talked,’ the children gradually embraced the learning process.”

After one grueling week, the diligent volunteers unexpectedly stumbled upon a hastily scrawled message from a fourth grader reading, “Having you all come here to teach makes us incredibly happy.” In that poignant moment, every lingering ounce of sadness miraculously vanished into thin air.

Little by little, subtle positive changes continued to manifest. When a charity delegation arrived to distribute gifts, excited kids hastily hugged their presents, eagerly sprinting off to find their beloved mentors. “I’m giving this to you!” they exclaimed gleefully. Reflecting on her deeply bonding tenure, Cam Tuyen noted they inadvertently learned invaluable lessons, including essential classroom management skills, the delicate art of listening, and profound empathy.

According to Secretary Hoang Thi Nhu Trang of the Youth Union in Ba Ria – Vung Tau College of Education, this year’s robust volunteer campaign successfully attracted nearly 100 students. This expansive program caters perfectly to severely disadvantaged children desperately requiring attention regarding academic knowledge and emotional well-being.

For Vice Chairwoman Pham Thi Thuong of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the commune, the initiative is a massive success. “These classes are precisely organized to bring the children a remarkably joyful and safe summer,” she stated, adding that kids can comfortably review knowledge for their bright futures.

By Khanh Chi – Translated by Thanh Tam