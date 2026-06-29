HCMC reclaiming pavements for safe pedestrian use

Following rigorous campaigns to completely clear encroached sidewalks across HCMC, local authorities and citizens are joining hands to sustainably maintain these beautifully civilized urban streets.

Following an intense period of campaigning to clean up the sidewalks, Do Luong Street in Phuoc Thang Ward has become cleaner, more beautiful, and more spacious

At 7:00 a.m., Nguyen Thuy Lan of Vung Tau Ward leisurely strolled along the Ba Cu Street pavement. Ba Cu, a route that reportedly experienced severe sidewalk encroachment for business purposes over many years, has now become substantially more spacious. Right in front of the stores, merchandise has been neatly pulled inside. Meanwhile, awnings and signboards that once protruded onto the sidewalk have now been completely dismantled.

For Ms. Lan, the changes have brought a deep sense of relief. “I feel much more comfortable walking right now,” she explained. “The streets are completely clean and orderly, and it seems everyone is genuinely thrilled.”

Similarly, Do Luong and Phuoc Thang streets in Phuoc Thang Ward used to be notorious hotspots for roadway and pavement encroachment for many consecutive years.

Now, things are totally different, as land use boundaries have been meticulously measured and clearly displayed with fresh paint. Awnings, signboards, and goods are also neatly tucked inside the shops. Consequently, these bustling routes have become noticeably more airy. Roads like 30-4 (April 30), Vo Nguyen Giap, and Nguyen Gia Thieu have also witnessed numerous positive shifts following the intense peak campaign to systematically restore urban order.

Chairman Nguyen Viet Dung of the Phuoc Thang Ward People’s Committee stated that right from the get-go, the locality determined it had to act decisively. However, they prioritized robust propaganda to forge a solid consensus.

Ward officials proactively visited each business household to implement the plan, urging these businesses to sign commitment pledges. They coordinated to measure boundaries and paint clear lines so residents explicitly knew permitted usage limits before mobilizing them to voluntarily dismantle encroaching structures.

Throughout the grueling peak period, dedicated forces rigorously maintained patrols twice a day, successfully mobilizing roughly 600 households to officially commit to regulations. Nearly 1,000 households along key streets voluntarily dismantled awnings and encroaching paraphernalia. In the end, the truly encouraging aspect isn’t merely drastically spacious streets, but that numerous owners proactively obey the rules completely without waiting for stern reminders.

Over in Tam Long Ward, tourists can easily perceive profound changes across bustling streets. Areas once featuring chaotic trading are remarkably tidier as businesses proactively pull goods inside, fundamentally contributing to a vastly civilized urban appearance.

Alongside the palpable joy when streets become genuinely neat and spacious, countless citizens are also posing the tough question of how to maintain this robust discipline as a long-term routine, seamlessly ensuring the city streets inherently remain clean, beautiful, and civilized.

Chairman Vu Hong Thuan of the Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee stated that the locality will determinedly continue inspecting key routes, swiftly detecting and rigorously handling any re-encroachment cases right from the start. Concurrently, they’ll boost propaganda campaigns so residents and business households can drastically elevate their sheer awareness regarding strict compliance with regulations on utilizing roadways and sidewalks.

According to Phuoc Thang Ward People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Viet Dung, besides relentlessly maintaining patrols during fixed timeframes, the locality will enhance unannounced checks in areas at a high risk of repeat violations, promoting the crucial role of neighborhoods and residential groups in rigorously monitoring and issuing reminders. They’ll simultaneously urge everyday citizens not to engage in buying or selling at these illicit roadway and sidewalk encroachment hotspots.

“What we’re fundamentally aiming for is for citizens to clearly grasp the regulations, voluntarily comply, and jointly preserve the urban appearance,” the Chairman emphatically noted. “Only when the local government and the people walk hand-in-hand can this overarching urban order be sustainably maintained over the long haul.”

The spacious sidewalks witnessed today are undeniably the direct result of the government’s highly decisive involvement seamlessly coupled with the citizens’ profound consensus. Successfully preserving this hard-won achievement doesn’t just merely rely on intensive campaign waves; rather, it demands the daily, self-conscious awareness of every single business household and resident. When the authorities and the public actively join hands, flawlessly clean and beautiful streets will organically become the everyday facade of a civilized, highly livable urban metropolis.

Along bustling routes like Nguyen Van Troi and Truong Cong Dinh, or the chaotic Co Giang market area in Vung Tau Ward, illicit trading encroaching on roadways and sidewalks has also decreased distinctly. In specific sections featuring incredibly narrow sidewalks, goods are no longer displayed spilling out to the front like they used to be.

Meanwhile, in areas completely lacking sidewalks, business operations are arranged more neatly, successfully limiting dangerous roadway encroachment. Furthermore, residents don’t put out bulky stone benches or ornamental plants right on the pavements anymore. Thanks to this concerted effort, pedestrians now legitimately have vastly more breathing room to safely navigate the area.

By Truc Giang – Translated by Thanh Tam