Vietnamese youth expect massive breakthroughs ahead of national congress

The upcoming National Congress for Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union is expected to pioneer groundbreaking mechanisms, thereby empowering young generations to master core technologies and spearhead digital transformation.

For Thai Nguyen Dang Khoa, member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Youth Union in short) at the HCMC Cadre Academy, equipping the younger generation for global integration is paramount.

“I harbor expectations that the Youth Union’s upcoming term will seamlessly introduce more feasible programs, allowing Vietnamese youth to rigorously hone themselves and mature within an integrated environment,” he explained.

Alongside steadfast political bravery, today’s young generation needs to be equipped with foreign languages, robust digital skills, an international working mindset, and the innate ability to rapidly adapt to diverse multicultural environments.

“I genuinely hope the Congress pays closer attention to expanding youth cooperation and exchange programs with neighboring countries and the broader world,” he elaborated. Furthermore, he noted it’s crucial to create favorable conditions for youth to proactively participate in international forums, volunteer activities, scientific research, innovation, and ambitious startups.

Simultaneously, the Youth Union needs to roll out support mechanisms so disadvantaged youths can access opportunities to elevate core competencies internationally. Ultimately, with the Union’s unwavering companionship, today’s generation will confidently introduce Vietnam’s beautiful image while making pragmatic contributions to national development.

Director Nguyen Hoang An Khuong of The Greenmart Vietnam Co. Ltd. in HCMC shared that establishing a solid launching pad for youth startups is highly critical. “During this pivotal phase where our country is pushing for rigorous digital and green transformations, young entrepreneurs undeniably enjoy golden opportunities, but they’re also subjected to massive competitive pressures,” he noted.

For young folks eager to establish a successful startup, the most crucial element isn’t merely possessing a brilliant idea; rather, it’s securing a favorable environment where that idea can be tested, supported, and given a genuine chance to go the distance. Every single project aiming to stand firmly must be inextricably linked with profound innovation, technological mastery, and dedication to sustainable values.

Therefore, young enterprises desperately require flexible support policies, seamless access to capital, robust technological infrastructure, and practical mentorship. “I earnestly hope the Youth Union continues acting as a vital bridge connecting young entrepreneurs with state agencies, investors, experts, and the business community,” he articulated.

With a substantial launching pad, ambitious startups will fiercely develop, contributing practically to the nation’s sustainable development.

For Captain Ho Van Viet, a Mass Mobilization assistant working at Naval Region 2’s Political Department, unleashing the vanguard role of the armed forces’ youth remains absolutely essential.

“For the vibrant youth within the armed forces, our overarching action slogan carries a relatable and highly pragmatic meaning,” he firmly stated. This serves as a requirement deeply embedded within every single task concerning combat training, military readiness, safeguarding the Fatherland, assisting civilians, and combating unprecedented natural disasters.

“I deeply hope the Congress will aggressively roll out overarching guidelines designed to actively encourage the youth to completely master cutting-edge technology, robust digital transformation, and artificial intelligence,” he thoughtfully elaborated.

Furthermore, it’s crucial to cultivate a highly dynamic environment allowing these young troops to vigorously promote their vanguard spirit, immense creativity, strict discipline, and profound responsibility. This monumental shift will significantly contribute to building a revolutionary, elite, and highly modern military force, proudly standing alongside the nation’s youth to defend the Fatherland in this challenging, brand-new era.

As stated by Nguyen Chi Dong from Viettel Group, recently honored as a 2025 Outstanding Young Face of Vietnam, pioneering the grueling conquest of core technologies is a major priority.

The youth currently serve as the vanguard force leading the charge in innovation and mastering core technologies, drastically elevating the nation’s competitive capacity. This younger generation will directly dictate Vietnam’s phenomenal developmental trajectory in upcoming decades. Within the intricate realm of science and technology, every “Make in Viet Nam” product flawlessly crafted by young individuals serves as a significant contribution to the country.

Therefore, proactively creating favorable conditions for young folks to develop remains a crucial factor. Advanced products mastered by Vietnamese people like big data platforms and artificial intelligence don’t just resolve on-the-ground domestic problems; rather, they can systematically conquer the international market.

“I harbor sincere hopes that following the Congress, there will undeniably be more feasible programs supporting the youth in mastering vital core technologies,” he passionately articulated, adding that this will successfully launch an ever-increasing slew of “Make in Viet Nam” products.

For Huynh Tuan Khuong, Youth Union Secretary at the University of Science under VNU-HCM, equipping oneself with digital capabilities is non-negotiable. “Today’s youth absolutely need a solid foundation of core knowledge, substantive digital capabilities, and the bravery to adapt to constant change,” he astutely noted.

The digital transformation crusade isn’t just about utilizing technology; it revolves around drastically shifting one’s core mindset, learning methodologies, and problem-solving approaches. Consequently, young folks must be equipped with robust data skills, foreign language proficiency, sharp critical thinking, and the ability to master tools like artificial intelligence.

Within this crusade, the youth can’t act as a passive force; instead, they must actively operate as the vanguard forging brand-new values. According to Mr. Khuong, the students’ massive advantage is their solid technological foundation coupled with an insatiable research spirit.

“I earnestly hope the Youth Union continues cultivating a dynamic environment for the younger generation to rigorously hone their digital competencies,” he emphasized. To go the distance, national digital transformation undeniably requires the boundless energy, intellect, and burning aspiration fiercely emanating from the Vietnamese youth.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam