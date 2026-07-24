Greeting dawn at Man Thai Fishing Village

They can experience hauling in fishing nets, stroll through the bustling early-morning fish market, handpick the freshest seafood, and fully appreciate the simple, authentic charm of Da Nang's traditional coastal fishing village culture.
Beyond admiring the sunrise over the sea, visitors to Man Thai Fishing Village in Son Tra Ward, Da Nang City, can immerse themselves in the daily rhythm of local fishermen.
They can experience hauling in fishing nets, stroll through the bustling early-morning fish market, handpick the freshest seafood, and fully appreciate the simple, authentic charm of Da Nang's traditional coastal fishing village culture.