Lifestyle

Greeting dawn at Man Thai Fishing Village

SGGPO

Beyond admiring the sunrise over the sea, visitors to Man Thai Fishing Village in Son Tra Ward, Da Nang City, can immerse themselves in the daily rhythm of local fishermen.

They can experience hauling in fishing nets, stroll through the bustling early-morning fish market, handpick the freshest seafood, and fully appreciate the simple, authentic charm of Da Nang's traditional coastal fishing village culture.

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As the sun rises above the horizon, fishermen hurriedly haul in the day's first catch.
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A bustling early-morning fish market unfolds as fishing boats return from a night at sea in the distance.
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Visitors immerse themselves in the tranquil atmosphere of the "Sunrise Fish Market Experience" program.
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Visitors learn about the traditional fish sauce-making process through stories shared by local fishermen.
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Local fishermen demonstrate the traditional net-weaving craft of the fishing village.
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The traditional fish-drying process, once an integral part of local fishermen's livelihood, is recreated as an interactive experience, allowing visitors to explore the region's rich maritime culture.
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Visitors capture memorable moments amid the charming setting of Da Nang's coastal fishing village.
By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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