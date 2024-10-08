“Zero-dong” markets to be launched to support the needy ahead of Tet

“Zero-dong” markets will be organized nationwide to support the needy ahead of the Lunar New Year, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor announced on October 7.

Shoppers at a zero-dong market (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organizer, this year's program will include in-person and online markets.

Besides the opening session which will be held in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor also encourages provinces and cities across the country to organize “Zero-dong” markets based on their specific conditions. Each market is expected to attract at least 5,000 trade union members and workers.

The Zero-dong market for the Lunar New Year is not only a venue for workers to shop at discount prices, but also an opportunity for businesses to demonstrate their social responsibility and provide essential products at affordable prices as well as promote their brands and contribute to social welfare.

Businesses must ensure the quality of their products. The "Zero-dong" stalls will be the highlight of the program, aiming to help underprivileged laborers have an opportunity to shop for the Tet holiday.

The “Zero-dong market” program includes various events, including stalls providing essential goods and services at preferential prices and offering gifts to needy trade union members and workers who have outstanding performance in production, business, and trade union activities.

The program is one of the key activities of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, aimed at mobilizing the participation of the local authorities, businesses, and society to support trade union members in disadvantaged situations.

It not only helps improve the quality of life for workers but also provides them a chance to access quality products at preferential prices. The program is a continuance of the campaign “Vietnamese People Prioritize Using Vietnamese Goods”.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh