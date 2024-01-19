Youth’s Tet festival to return to HCMC

The HCMC’s annual Tet Viet (Vietnamese New Year) Festival 2024 themed “HCMC, the city I love” featuring images of a peaceful spring in the southern metropolis will return to young people on January 24.

Calligraphers wear traditional costumes, write and sell nice words written in calligraphy to customers at the fetsival. (Photo: SGGP)

The event will take place at the municipal Youth's Cultural House and run from January 24 until February 14 (the 14th day of the last month to the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

This year’s festival includes a wide range of activities such as a calligraphy street, a space of art installation and community activities, and volunteer work supporting disadvantaged people and underprivileged children.

Launched for the first time 17 years ago, the annual festival during Tet holidays has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors with many entertainment activities, such as kylin and dragon dance, music shows performances of hat boi (Vietnamese classic opera), and more.

At the festival, competent departments and organizations of the city will organize programs offering bus tickets to low-income workers and disadvantaged students to return to their hometowns for the Tet holiday and caring for students who cannot return to their hometowns to celebrate Tet.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh