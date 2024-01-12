Universities joining hands to bring happy Tet to students

Many universities and colleges across the country are busy planning to support disadvantaged students on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Students participate in social activities during Tet holidays. (Photo: SGGP)

Under plans, thousands of students will receive assistance to return to their homeland to celebrate Tet with their families.

The Youth Unions of universities and colleges will organize entertainment programs to ensure students who have not planned to return to their hometown on the Lunar New Year a happy and warm Tet.

Director of the HCMC Student Support Center Le Xuan Dung said that there are still a lot of disadvantaged students who can't go home to celebrate Tet, so they have decided to spend their Lunar New Year holidays in the city to do part-time jobs and earn money. In addition, a number of students affected by the Covid-19 epidemic need to be interested.

The HCMC Student Support Center will organize gatherings and art programs to bring a warm Tet to disadvantaged students and offer 2,000 Tet gifts worth a total capital of VND1.5 billion to educatees.

Accordingly, a gathering will be held at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House at 2:30 pm on January 31 (on the 21st day of the last month of the lunar calendar). Students can register for participation at the website www.sac.vn or www.facebook.com/hotrohssv.

The HCMC Student Support Center has also coordinated with enterprises to provide around 4,000 seasonal jobs to students during the Tet holidays from now until February 15.

Jobs mainly cover the sectors of cashiers, warehouse staff, order processors at supermarkets, shippers, security guards at stores, food and drinks establishments, housekeepers, garden cleaners, and more. Average income ranges from VMD25,000-VND50,000 per hour or VND140,000-VND400,000 per day. Students can access the website: www.sac.vn for further information.

Head of the Lac Hong University in Dong Nai Province Lam Thanh Hien offer Tet gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Vu Quynh, deputy head of the Lac Hong University in Dong Nai Province said that the school has received 511 registrations for supporting to return home for Tet with a total capital of nearly VND500 million. The university will also offer Tet gifts and “lucky money” to disadvantaged students who cannot return to their hometown to celebrate Tet in Dong Nai Province.

The HCMC Student Support Center has cooperated with the Acecook and Lifebuoy brands to offer free bus and train tickets to disadvantaged students to return to their hometowns for the Tet holiday from January 28-31.

The center presented 2,000 bus tickets and 150 train tickets from HCMC to provinces and cities in the Central and Central Highlands regions to students.

According to the Department of Student Affairs of Vietnam National University - HCMC, the Board of Directors of the Vietnam National University - HCMC has worked with the dormitory management board and the Youth Unions of universities and colleges to organize programs caring for students on Tet holiday.

Deputy head of the HCMC University of Technology Nguyen Quoc Anh said that the school has carried out many programs to bring a happy Tet to students with a total capital of VND500 million, including offering free bus, train and plane tickets from HCMC to Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai, Quang Nam, Quang Binh, Hue and Nghe An to students.

In addition, the university youth union has also visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, veteran cadres and soldiers, the elderly living alone, poor students, and children.

Saigon University, HCMC University of Economics, HCMC University of Agriculture and Forestry, and HCMC Open University have spent hundreds of millions of dong to help students return to their hometowns for the Tet holiday and bring a warm Tet to other underprivileged ones.

Related News HCMC to spend VND135 billion to support laborers celebrate Tet

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh