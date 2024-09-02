Youth volunteers drive 500kV power line project forward

Youth volunteers from across Vietnam played a crucial role in accelerating the construction of the 500kV power line project, demonstrating their dedication, enthusiasm, and community spirit.

Joining the volunteer campaign to expedite the construction of the 500kV power line's third circuit in early June, Phuong Lien, a Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union member from Kim Son District of Ninh Binh Province, shared that she had never witnessed such fervent and urgent volunteerism, as the youth's enthusiasm was ignited to its maximum.

Braving scorching heat and heavy rain, Lien and other young people from Kim Son District assisted dozens of households in dismantling their homes and ancillary structures within the project's right-of-way, relocating belongings and household items to make way for the construction team. Among these households, some were situated in complex terrain with numerous buildings and barns. Despite being "amateur" workers, the young volunteers efficiently completed all tasks, earning endless gratitude from the locals.

A similar story could be found in the districts of Yen Thanh, Dien Chau, Nam Dan, Quynh Luu, and Hoang Mai Town of Nghe An Province. The young helped local inhabitants to dismantle hundreds of houses and structures and clear the land before handing over the land to the project.

This was also where innovative models such as the “construction site meal” and “construction site water” were introduced to promptly encourage the project's construction team. Nguyen Duc Loc, Secretary of the Nghe Loc District Youth Union, recalled that “We cooked hundreds of clean, nutritious meals to ensure the health of the power line construction workers. We also provided accommodation on the construction site of electric poles and organized cultural and artistic exchanges to boost the morale of the workforce.”

Images of blue-shirted volunteers abound in localities along the 500kV power line construction route, with the simultaneous mobilization of youth from nine provincial youth unions, including Hai Duong, Thanh Hoa, Nam Dinh, Quang Binh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, and Thai Binh.

Mai Truong Ha, a youth union member from Quynh Trang Commune (Hoang Mai Town of Nghe An Province), shared that the sweat-soaked blue shirts, late meals near the construction site, and shared words of encouragement had truly bonded them in a spirit of youth volunteerism and enthusiasm. "When the large-scale project was successfully energized, I felt very proud to have contributed alongside thousands of other young people. It will also be an unforgettable memory of my vibrant youth," Ha expressed enthusiastically.

Representing one of the units commended by the Central Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union for its outstanding achievements in exceeding the target completion, Trinh Nhu Lam, Secretary of the Ninh Binh Provincial Youth Union, said that the recent peak campaign had demonstrated the pioneering role, enthusiasm, and sense of responsibility of Ninh Binh's youth in being ready to undertake challenging tasks assigned by the Party and Government. When trusted and encouraged, young people will fully utilize their capabilities, creating a vibrant and widespread emulation spirit across the locality.

Also recognized by the Central Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union with a certificate of merit for its outstanding achievements in the peak campaign to support the construction of the 500kV power line project, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thuy, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Nghe An Provincial Youth Union, shared that successfully communicating to local youth union members the importance of the project has boosted the efficiency and creativity of their tasks.

The youth’s campaign to support the construction of the 500kV power line project has concluded with impressive results. Volunteers have supported the dismantling of 262 houses, 150 barns, and other structures; cleared the site for the construction of 208 pole areas. Cao Quang Quynh, a member of Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) Council, was amazed at the achievements of young volunteers in supporting the construction teams to accelerate their work.

This pivotal campaign provides the Central Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union with several valuable lessons in implementing movements to leverage the strength of young people nationwide. As First Secretary of the Central Youth Union Bui Quang Huy noted, the number-one success lies in communication via attracting social attention and enabling young people to recognize the significance of the movement.

In addition, youth organizations need to foster a sense of responsibility, pride, and determination among young people when they are given the opportunity to contribute their youth to important national endeavors. When that happens, the inner strength, spirit of overcoming difficulties, dedication, and daring to think and act of young people will ignite the flame of youth.

