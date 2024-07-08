Ho Chi Minh City

Young people in HCMC carry out various social welfare activities

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union hosted the peak day of volunteer activities for social welfare and community health in 2024 across districts and Thu Duc City on July 7.

Specifically, various activities took place in District 5, including dental examinations and offering gifts for children; hepatitis B examination for residents at quarters; propagandizing and calling on residents to install electronic health handbooks, and presenting beloved medicine cabinets to the people.

Additionally, volunteers assisted patients and their relatives in hospitals, trained practical emergency skills for youth union members, repaired houses for vulnerable children and organized a ceremony to admit four volunteers into the Party.

In districts and Thu Duc City, summer volunteers have also conducted social welfare activities such as granting scholarships to students and gifts to needy families.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union also welcomed 48 students from Malaysia involved in the Green Summer Campaign 2024 throughout the city.

Within this campaign, they will collaborate with Vietnamese volunteer students to join activities in District 12 and the districts of Nha Be, Binh Chanh and Cu Chi from July 7 to August 4.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong

