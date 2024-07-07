Young scientific intellectuals in Ho Chi Minh City volunteer for remote areas

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union yesterday hosted a send-off ceremony for young volunteers to jointly build new rural areas in Dong Thap and Dak Nong provinces.

Young scientific intellectuals will jointly build new rural areas in Dong Thap and Dak Nong provinces.

Young scientific intellectuals will focus on guiding residents to set up and use digital technology platforms, supporting online public services at level three and level four, promoting the program of “Old computer – new knowledge”, performing health examinations and offering medicines with free-of-charge, giving bookcases for schools and so on.

As for Thap Muoi District in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, the program shall also grant 300 trees for schools, transfer 2,000 Mergini breeding stock and guide feeding techniques for households and young people in the locality.

On the same day, young people in Ho Chi Minh City launched a summer volunteer squad in Thanh An Island Commune, Can Gio District.

On July 6, nearly 2,000 students in the capital city of Hanoi joined a send-off ceremony of the “Green Summer” volunteer campaign. This was the first time students in Hanoi proceeded to volunteer programs in the provinces and cities.

During the campaign, volunteer students will review lessons and teach English and foreign languages, international integration skills and soft skills for children.

Accordingly, the campaign set targets of building at least 12 houses for people with difficult circumstances, 26 water closets in schools, repairing 80-kilometer-long routes and constructing new 20-kilometer-long rural routes, introducing 150 elite youth union members to the Party and considering conditions for admitting 40 new Party members and so on.

Particularly, at the send-off ceremony, the Hanoi Youth Union and Student Association of Hanoi City launched the platform tinhnguyenthudo.vr360.com.vn which is software for regulating volunteer activities in the capital city of Hanoi.

By Hong Hai, Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong