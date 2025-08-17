Young entrepreneurs propose solutions to boost private sector in Central region

Forum participants listened to solutions from young entrepreneurs with the aim to boost private sector in the Central region.

The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA) convened a regional dialogue session of the 2025 Vietnam Private Sector Forum (VPSF 2025) today bringing together private businesses and government officials from the South Central Coast and Central Highlands regions.

Leaders of Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee and departments listen to businesses' opinions.

The forum, held in Pleiku Ward of Gia Lai Province, aims to foster a multi-dimensional dialogue to promote a dynamic and sustainable private sector. The event serves as a platform for businesses to not only highlight challenges but also to collectively identify issues and propose actionable policies.

VYEA Vice President Phan Thanh Thien underscored this objective, stating the forum is a space to 'jointly identify issues, propose solutions, and recommend feasible policies'.

During the session, experts, managers, and entrepreneurs analyzed bottlenecks and new opportunities for the private sector, both regionally and nationally. They emphasized the strategic role of private enterprises, the potential for interregional innovation, and the leveraging of geopolitical advantages, local resources, and cultural heritage to achieve breakthrough development.

The proposals put forward by businesses centered on several key areas, including:

Improving the business environment

Connecting value chains and expanding markets

Promoting digital transformation and innovation

Developing a financial ecosystem and private sector development funds

Facilitating access to capital

Establishing private business associations

Attracting top-tier experts

Enhancing quality labor and implementing policies to reward high-quality personnel

Assisting enterprises in building their brands

Regarding agriculture, delegates proposed supporting businesses in traceability, assigning cultivation area codes, establishing mechanisms for developing industrial crop raw material zones and investing in transportation infrastructure in the Central Highlands.

Chairman Pham Anh Tuan of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee said that the province will soon focus on infrastructure investment including those in the western part of Gia Lai, ensuring smooth transportation to reduce logistics costs for businesses. The province will strive to foster a wave of enterprise development and create favorable conditions for startups.

According to the organizers, the local dialogue session for the South Central Coast–Central Highlands cluster produced numerous practical solutions, contributing to the policy foundation for the ministerial-level dialogue and the plenary high-level session of the 2025 Vietnam Private Sector Forum, scheduled to take place in September.

By Huu Phuc - Translated By Anh Quan