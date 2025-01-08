2,215 households to be affected by Xuyen Tam Canal Project

An additional 335 households are likely to be affected by the implementation of the Xuyen Tam Canal Project, increasing the total to 2,215.

Houses along Xuyen Tam Canal, located in Ward 15, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday signed Decision No. 5126/QD-UBND to adjust the project for dredging, environmental improvement and infrastructure development of Xuyen Tam Canal, section from Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuat River in districts of Binh Thanh and Go Vap.

According to the decision, the project's land acquisition area will increase from 158,849.17 square meters to 197,349.07 square meters, and the total number of affected households will rise from 1,880 to 2,215 cases.

The land clearance and compensation boundaries are determined based on the 1/2000 planning boundary of approved planning projects, adjusted planning projects and local construction permit management records.

However, the project must ensure compliance with the construction boundaries approved in Decision No. 4584/QĐ-UBND issued on October 6, 2023 by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Related News HCMC reports PM on criteria arising from Xuyen Tam Canal project

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong